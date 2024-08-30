sb.scorecardresearch
  • Japan's Defense Ministry Seeks Record Budget as it Faces Growing Threat From China

Published 16:48 IST, August 30th 2024

Japan's Defense Ministry Seeks Record Budget as it Faces Growing Threat From China

Japan’s Defense Ministry Friday sought a record 8.5 trillion yen ($59 billion) budget for the next year to fortify its deterrence on southwestern islands against China’s increasing threat, while focusing on unmanned weapons and AI to make up for the declining number of servicemembers.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida
