Japan's Defense Ministry Seeks Record Budget as it Faces Growing Threat From China
Japan’s Defense Ministry Friday sought a record 8.5 trillion yen ($59 billion) budget for the next year to fortify its deterrence on southwestern islands against China’s increasing threat, while focusing on unmanned weapons and AI to make up for the declining number of servicemembers.
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida | Image: AP
