Published 08:33 IST, September 1st 2024
'Liar...': CNN Faces Backlash for Faking Kamala Harris’s Pre-Recorded Interview as 'Live'
Although, CNN presented the interview as ‘live’, it was pre-recorded, encountering backlash and criticism from people.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Bhanu Pratap
Vice President Kamala Harris, along with running mate Tim Walz, gave a candid discussion to CNN | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:33 IST, September 1st 2024