Published 16:26 IST, September 20th 2024

Lawyers say Former Harrods Boss Al Fayed Was a 'Monster' Who Abused Young Women and Girls

Lawyers representing dozens of women who say they were raped and sexually abused by Mohamed Al Fayed, the former boss of the famous London department store Harrods, said the case was akin to the crimes of sex offenders Jimmy Savile, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.