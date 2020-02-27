Daily Lotto SA Results For February 27: Check Out The Winning Numbers Of The Draw

Daily Lotto, a popular lotto game conducted in South Africa was reportedly introduced in March 2019. Daily Lotto is managed and organised by Ithuba National Lottery, who conducts the Daily lotto draws and also release the results on their official website. Daily Lotto draws are conducted every day at 21:00 South Africa Standard Time (SAST) hrs. Although the jackpot prize of Daily Lotto is not fixed, reports have it that it varies according to the number of tickets sold and the number of winners in each category.

Also Read | Daily Lotto South Africa February 26: Results And Winning Numbers Out!

SA Daily Lotto results for February 27

Today's SA Daily Lotto results were released on Ithuba National Lottery's official website. Everyone can check the SA Daily lotto results on https://www.nationallottery.co.za/results/daily-lotto, at 21:00 SAST hours. Meanwhile, the SA Daily lotto results and winning number for February 26 are 11, 21, 29, 32, 33. Reports have it that the jackpot for the Daily lotto winning number for February 26 was R400,000.

Also Read | Daily Lotto South Africa For February 25: Where To Check The Winning Numbers

How to participate in Daily Lotto

Daily Lotto, reported as one of the most popular lotto games in South Africa, just costs R3.00 per ticket. Daily Lotto tickets are available at any National Lottery Retailer or on the official website of Ithuba National Lottery. Here is a detailed process of how to play and win the SA Daily Lotto.

Visit a National lottery retailer, selling Daily lotto tickets/bet slip. Buy the Daily lotto ticket/bet slip by paying the retailer R3.00. Choose the number of draws you wish to play. After which, choose five numbers from 1 to 36. However, players can also choose the quick pick option, in which an automated machine chooses the numbers for the draw. After submitting the ticket/bet slip, write all your details at the back of the bet slip. Meanwhile do not forget to sign the back of your slip, if you wish to claim the prize. For players, who wish to play Daily lotto online, visit: https://www.nationallottery.co.za, and play hassle-free.

Also Read | Daily Lotto Of South Africa For February 24, 2020: Here Are The Winning Numbers

Also Read | Daily Lotto South Africa For February 23: Know When And Where To Check The Results