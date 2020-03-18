The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Daily Lotto South Africa Results For March 18, 2020 - Winning Numbers

Lottery News

Daily Lotto South Africa's results for March 18, 2020, will be out at 9:15 PM SAST. Check the winning numbers of the South Africa daily lotto lottery here.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
daily lotto

Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries of South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm. You can get the lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 20:30 (8:30 pm) every day.

ALSO READ | Daily Lotto Results South Africa For March 5, 2020: Check The Winning Numbers

SA Daily Lotto results for March 18, 2020

SA daily lotto results today will be announced at 9:15 pm. If you have participated in today's lottery, you can check back shortly for SA daily lotto results today. If you win a prize, you have 1 year's time from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings.

ALSO READ | Daily Lotto South Africa March 1, 2020: Results And The Lotto Number Drawn

Previous SA Daily lotto results 

March 17, 2020 results: 2, 10, 15, 16 and 20

Prizewinner: 104,400 

Prize Money: R395,182

 

March 16, 2020 results: 1, 3, 5, 14, and 22 

Prizewinner 89,300 

Prize Money: R352,115

 

March 15, 2020 results: 1, 12, 13, 34 and 36

Prizewinner 52,600 

Prize Money: R217,166

What is the Prize Money?

The Prize Money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R200,000 and R500,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

How to Play?

To play Daily Lotto, you must select five numbers from 1 to 36. You can choose your own numbers or opt for a quick pick. The option of a quick pick is a random selection generated by the computer. It costs R3 per play. You can play online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. When the draw takes place, five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG).

ALSO READ | Daily Lotto Results South Africa For March 3, 2020: Check The Winning Numbers

How to buy the tickets and what is the cost of the ticket?

  • People interested to play the Daily Lotto can visit a national lottery seller, who will sell a lotto ticket for R3.
  • The players can decide how many draws they want to deal in and have to choose up to five numbers ranging from 1 to 36.
  • One can pick the numbers or let the computer select the numbers.
  • Players have to give their details to the bookie or can write it behind the slip. 
  • The signature of the player is also needed for security purposes. If the slip is not signed, one cannot avail the benefits of the lottery.

.ALSO READ | Daily Lotto South Africa Results For March 4: Check Out The Winning Numbers

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA