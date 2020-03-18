Daily Lotto South Africa Results For March 18, 2020 - Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries of South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm. You can get the lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 20:30 (8:30 pm) every day.

ALSO READ | Daily Lotto Results South Africa For March 5, 2020: Check The Winning Numbers

SA Daily Lotto results for March 18, 2020

SA daily lotto results today will be announced at 9:15 pm. If you have participated in today's lottery, you can check back shortly for SA daily lotto results today. If you win a prize, you have 1 year's time from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings.

ALSO READ | Daily Lotto South Africa March 1, 2020: Results And The Lotto Number Drawn

Previous SA Daily lotto results

March 17, 2020 results: 2, 10, 15, 16 and 20

Prizewinner: 104,400

Prize Money: R395,182

March 16, 2020 results: 1, 3, 5, 14, and 22

Prizewinner 89,300

Prize Money: R352,115

March 15, 2020 results: 1, 12, 13, 34 and 36

Prizewinner 52,600

Prize Money: R217,166

What is the Prize Money?

The Prize Money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R200,000 and R500,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

How to Play?

To play Daily Lotto, you must select five numbers from 1 to 36. You can choose your own numbers or opt for a quick pick. The option of a quick pick is a random selection generated by the computer. It costs R3 per play. You can play online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. When the draw takes place, five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG).

ALSO READ | Daily Lotto Results South Africa For March 3, 2020: Check The Winning Numbers

How to buy the tickets and what is the cost of the ticket?

People interested to play the Daily Lotto can visit a national lottery seller, who will sell a lotto ticket for R3.

The players can decide how many draws they want to deal in and have to choose up to five numbers ranging from 1 to 36.

One can pick the numbers or let the computer select the numbers.

Players have to give their details to the bookie or can write it behind the slip.

The signature of the player is also needed for security purposes. If the slip is not signed, one cannot avail the benefits of the lottery.

.ALSO READ | Daily Lotto South Africa Results For March 4: Check Out The Winning Numbers