Daily Lotto South Africa Results For March 18, 2020 - Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries of South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm. You can get the lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 20:30 (8:30 pm) every day.
SA daily lotto results today will be announced at 9:15 pm. If you have participated in today's lottery, you can check back shortly for SA daily lotto results today. If you win a prize, you have 1 year's time from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings.
March 17, 2020 results: 2, 10, 15, 16 and 20
Prizewinner: 104,400
Prize Money: R395,182
March 16, 2020 results: 1, 3, 5, 14, and 22
Prizewinner 89,300
Prize Money: R352,115
March 15, 2020 results: 1, 12, 13, 34 and 36
Prizewinner 52,600
Prize Money: R217,166
The Prize Money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R200,000 and R500,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.
To play Daily Lotto, you must select five numbers from 1 to 36. You can choose your own numbers or opt for a quick pick. The option of a quick pick is a random selection generated by the computer. It costs R3 per play. You can play online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. When the draw takes place, five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG).
