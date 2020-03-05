The Debate
Daily Lotto Results South Africa For March 5, 2020: Check The Winning Numbers

Lottery News

Daily Lotto is said to be one of the most popular lotteries of South Africa. Here is where you can check the Lotto results for the March 5, 2020's draw.

daily lotto

One of the widely known and played games of lottery in South Africa is the Daily Lotto. Ithuba National Library looks after the sales, distribution and announcements of the winning prize numbers. The national governing body of lotteries in South Africa was appointed back in 2015 named the Ithuba Holdings Proprietary Limited. In March 2019, the Daily Lotto game was introduced in South Africa. 

The winning ticket number is revealed every night and the Daily Lotto game in South Africa is carried out throughout the day. The winning numbers are announced every night at 21:00 hours according to South African Standard Time i.e SAST. The game does not have a fixed winning prize amount as it is played every day and winners are announced every night. 

South Africa Daily Lotto results - 

Interested players can go to the official website of SA Daily Lotto in order to know the winning numbers result. The Daily Lotto promises the players thousands of Rand even if the prize money is not fixed. The link for the official South Africa Daily Lotto website is listed below - 

South Africa Daily Lotto official website - https://www.nationallottery.co.za/

How to participate in Daily Lotto

  1. Interested players can buy a tickets/bet slips from a National Lottery seller in South Africa at the price Rand 3.
  2. A player can also decide how many draws he/she wishes to participate in. A player can choose five numbers between 1 to 36. Random numbers can also be generated with the help of an automated machine. 
  3. On the back of the ticket/bet slip, the player has to list down the numbers selected along with their signature. 
  4. A slip is not validated until the player signs his/her slip.
  5. Interest people can visit the following website - https://www.nationallottery.co.za, and play hassle-free.

