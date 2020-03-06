SA Daily Lotto Results For March 6, 2020: Check Out The Winning Numbers

The Daily Lotto lottery game is one of the most widely known lottery games in South Africa. There are many people who try their luck at winning the jackpot in the Daily Lotto draw, every day. The lottery is managed by the Ithuba National Lottery. It is a committee that is appointed by the National Lotteries Commission of South Africa, which also looks after the sales of the tickets.

The Daily Lotto draws are held in South Africa every day. The lottery was first introduced by the Ithuba National Lottery way back in 2019. The results of the daily lotto draw in South Africa are announced after 21:00 hours according to South Africa Standard Time.

The prize structure for the Daily Lotto differs every day. There is no fixed amount of money distributed to the players. On the other hand, the prize up for grabs every day for Daily Lotto is proportionate to the number of tickets sold for the day.

The latest draw of Daily Lotto is all set to take place on March 6, 2020, at 21:00 hours according to SAST

If you have participated in today’s draw of Daily Lotto, then head to the official website right away. You can check the results by simply going to https://www.nationallottery.co.za and check if your ticket is the jackpot ticket or no. Additionally, you can also check the website to know the latest updates about Daily Lotto.

If you have been planning to take part in today’s Daily Lotto draw, then you can head to the website. You will first need to purchase the tickets to today’s draw. You can purchase the Daily Lotto tickets from any authorised lottery retailer. Additionally, you can also purchase the tickets through the official website of Daily Lotto.

You will be asked to create an account on the website. Once that is done, you will be able to buy tickets for the upcoming Daily Lotto draw. The jackpot number for the Daily Lotto draw is picked out by the organisers. Every participant an equal chance at winning the Daily Lotto draw held every day.

