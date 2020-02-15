Lotto Hotpicks Lottery UK Results For February 15, 2020 | DETAILS HERE

Lotto Hotpicks is another national lottery of the UK whose lottery results are the same as that of the main lottery. But in the Lotto Hotpicks, the lottery system does not have the Bonus Ball. Also, unlike the main Lotto lottery of UK, Lotto Hotpicks have result published only on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The winning amount for Lotto Hotpicks is £350,000. However, the price of one Lotto Hotpicks is £1. The results will be announced on the official website shortly.

How to play Lotto Hotpicks lottery UK?

One needs to decide how many numbers they want to play with, between 1 to 5. They can then choose numbers between 1 to 59 or go with Lucky Dip for randomly selected numbers. Then one needs to choose the draw days and the number of weeks for which they wan to play Lotto Hotpicks.

The Lotto Hotpicks tickets are sold online from 6 am to 11 pm. However, for the days when the draws are supposed to happen the ticket sales stop at 7:30 pm. One should buy their tickets before this time to enter the draw for that particular day.

How to check the Lotto Hotpicks results?

One needs to select the particular date for which they want to check the Lotto Hotpicks results. One can also check for the number of winners. People can also, in fact, check how much money was paid as a prize to the winners in total.

Previous Lotto Hotpicks numbers that won the UK lottery

