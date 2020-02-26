Lotto Hotpicks (UK) Lottery Upcoming Results For February 26

Lotto HotPicks is a game format that uses the numbers from the main Lotto draw, however, it offers a different way to win. Players for Lotto Hotpicks lottery are given control over how much money they would choose to play for. The prizes range from £6 for matching just one number and goes all the way up to up to £350,000 for successfully matching all five numbers. Players who play Lotto Hotpicks do not have to enter Lotto in order to play HotPicks, as it is a stand-alone game. Since January 2018, EuroMillions HotPicks have been played on Tuesdays and Fridays, operating under a similar kind of format.
Also Read | Monday And Wednesday Lotto Results For February 24, 2020: Check Out The Results
Also Read | Mega Millions Lottery Result For Feb 20: Check Winning Numbers And Prize Amount
Also Read | SuperLotto Plus (USA) Lottery Feb 22: Details And Updates Of The Draw
Lotto Hotpicks draws take place twice a week, that is every Wednesday and Saturday. The lottery sales close one and half an hour before the draw. If you play the Lotto Hotpicks online the times may differ.
Also Read | EuroMillions Results: Check The Updates And Important Details For February 25, 2020 Draw
To win a jackpot prize for Lotto Hotpicks you must match all the numbers. The jackpot prize is fixed which depends on the number of numbers that pop up in-game. If you choose to maintain a low profile and bet on one number only you will win £6. Those who wish to win big may bet 5 numbers and will stand a chance to win up to £350,000.