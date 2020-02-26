Lotto Hotpicks (UK) Lottery Upcoming Results For February 26

Lotto HotPicks is a game format that uses the numbers from the main Lotto draw, however, it offers a different way to win. Players for Lotto Hotpicks lottery are given control over how much money they would choose to play for. The prizes range from £6 for matching just one number and goes all the way up to up to £350,000 for successfully matching all five numbers. Players who play Lotto Hotpicks do not have to enter Lotto in order to play HotPicks, as it is a stand-alone game. Since January 2018, EuroMillions HotPicks have been played on Tuesdays and Fridays, operating under a similar kind of format.

Lotto Hotpicks (UK) lottery results for 26 Feb

How to Play HotPicks

Initially, you will need to choose as many numbers as you wish to pick.

You may then bet on 1 to 5 Hotpicks numbers.

More numbers will help you win a bigger prize, and will decrease your odds to actually win.

From there you should choose your lucky numbers from 1 to 59.

Take Alternative chances and ask the Lucky Dip to generate the numbers automatically.

Use this same procedure as it applies to all the lines, in a total of 5.

In the end, choose a day of the draw and the number of draws.

The draws take place together with the draws of Britain’s major lottery, Lotto. From the pot, six main numbers plus one Bonus ball are drawn

Draw days and Time

Lotto Hotpicks draws take place twice a week, that is every Wednesday and Saturday. The lottery sales close one and half an hour before the draw. If you play the Lotto Hotpicks online the times may differ.

The winning numbers will be announced shortly

Prizes

To win a jackpot prize for Lotto Hotpicks you must match all the numbers. The jackpot prize is fixed which depends on the number of numbers that pop up in-game. If you choose to maintain a low profile and bet on one number only you will win £6. Those who wish to win big may bet 5 numbers and will stand a chance to win up to £350,000.