Mega Millions Lottery Result For Feb 20: Check Winning Numbers And Prize Amount

Mega Millions is the national lottery played in The United States of America. The Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 pm ET. The previous drawing was held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The next one will be held on February 21, 2020. If a player can match all the numbers on one row of their ticket then they win the Mega Million lottery.

Also Read: Mega Millions Lottery Result For Feb 14 - Check Winning Numbers

Also Read: Mega Millions Lottery Winning Numbers Out For Feb 11th - $40 Million Prize

The Mega Millions winning numbers for Feb 21 will be declared at 11 pm ET.

Mega Millions prize money

5 white balls + 1 gold ball - jackpot

5 white balls - $1,000,000

4 white balls + 1 gold ball - $10,000

4 white balls - $500

3 white balls + 1 gold ball - $200

3 white balls - $10

2 white balls + 1 gold ball - $10

1 white ball + 1 gold ball - $4

1 gold ball - $2

The winning numbers for Tuesday, February 18 were 06 · 12 · 39 · 61 for the jackpot of $45 Million.

How to play Mega Millions lottery?

Each ticket for Mega Millions US lottery costs about $2 per play. The player may also choose to pay $3.00 to activate the Megaplier, which will multiply the non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, or 5. The players can be six in numbers from two separate pools of numbers. One pool is supposed to have five different numbers that range from 1 to 70 which is the White balls. Another pool should have numbers ranging from 1 to 25 which is the called gold Mega Ball. The participant wins the lottery prize only after matching all the six numbers in a drawing. The jackpot amount for Mega Millions lottery starts at $40 million. After the first jackpot, each time the jackpot rolls, an addition of $5 million is added to the original amount. There is a total of nine ways to win a mega prize in a Mega Millions lottery which starts from the jackpot amount to a sum of $2.

Also Read: Daily Lotto South Africa Results For February 14, 2020 - Winning Numbers

Also Read: Powerball Lottery: Check The Results For Feb 20, 2020, & Stand A Chance To Win $8 Million