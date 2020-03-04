SA Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Results For March 4 | Check Winning Numbers

After the introduction of Daily Lotto in March 2019, several residents and people in South Africa got involved in the practice of lottery games. According to several reports, South AfricaLotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 are most popular amongst lottery ticket buyers. The overviewing and the limitless functioning of the South Africa Lottery, including the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 undertaken by Ithuba National Lottery. The Daily Lotto distribution, Lotto results, Lotto plus results are all declared by Ithuba National Lottery.

Lotto results are announced every day at 21:00 hours according to the South Africa Standard Time. The Lottery results and Lottery plus results are out and open for the public every day, except for the Christmas holiday. Lotto Plus results and final jackpot prizes are, however, not fixed. It is directly proportional to the number of tickets sold. In Lotto plus 1 category as well as Lotto plus 2 categories.

South Africa Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 results

Every day two categories, namely Lotto plus 1 and lotto plus 2 categories have separate prizes. Like mentioned earlier, the prizes of both vary according to the number of tickets sold in each category. Both the winning tickets in Lotto plus 1 and lotto plus 2 have a combination of 6 unique plus one different number between one to thirty-nine. There are one main winner and seven division numbers. The prize money of all divisions vary.

Here are the SA daily lotto winning numbers for March 4

SA daily lotto result today are: To be announced soon

SA Daily Lotto result today (March 4, 2020)

The South Africa daily lotto and daily lotto plus results are updated on the official website of Ithuba National Lotteries. The results are posted approximately 21:15 SAST and everyone with a valid ticket can log in to the website. The lotto result today will also be announced in something similar format. Here is an official link to the website for lotto result today https://www.nationallottery.co.za/results/daily-lotto. Find out the official results of lotto plus results that is lotto plus 1 and lotto plus 2 for March 4, 2020.

How to participate in Daily Lotto:

Visit a National lottery retailer website who is selling Daily lotto tickets/bet slip. Buy the Daily lotto ticket/bet slip by paying the retailer R3.00.

Choose the number of draws you wish to play. After this, choose five numbers from 1 to 36. However, players can also choose the quick pick option, in which an automated machine chooses the numbers for the draw.

After submitting the ticket/bet slip, write all your details at the back of the bet slip. Meanwhile do not forget to sign the back of your slip if you wish to claim the prize.

For players, who wish to play Daily lotto online, visit: https://www.nationallottery.co.za, and play hassle-free.

Anyone who wants to buy the tickets will have to approach only the national and recognised windows. The windows shut down by 20:30 hours SAST. The lottery tickets have some terms and conditions mentioned. Read them carefully before lotto result today.

