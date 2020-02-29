Mega Millions Lottery For February 28: Where To Check The Winning Numbers

Mega Millions is reported as one of the two biggest United States lotteries conducted twice a week in multiple states. Reports have it that the game of Mega Millions can be played in a total of 45 states. The Mega Millions lottery is drawn every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). Mega Millions winning numbers for February 25 were 2, 9, 43, 63, and 15. Check out the Mega Millions winners for February 28.

Also read | Mega Millions US Lottery Results For February 25, 2020; Read To Know Full Details

Mega Millions winning numbers for February 28

Mega Millions results for February 28 were announced on the official website of Mega Millions. The Mega Millions winning numbers were announced at 11:00 PM ET and had an estimated jackpot prize of $60 million. Although, participating in the Mega Millions game is an easy task. Still one has to keep these important points in mind. Here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Mega Millions Lottery Result For Feb 20: Check Winning Numbers And Prize Amount

How to play Mega Millions?

Mega Millions is one of the most popular lottery game in the United States of America. Any citizen above the age of 18 is eligible to participate in Mega Millions. The Mega Millions game can reportedly be played online. The Mega Millions game starts with purchasing a Mega Millions ticket. Every Mega Millions ticket costs $2. In addition to this, one can also put in an extra $1 for the Megaplier.

After purchasing the ticket, the player needs to choose five numbers between 1-70 and one number between 1-25 from the pool of numbers. Meanwhile, players can also opt for a quick pick, which automatically selects numbers for a draw. A player can win the jackpot by winning six numbers in a draw.

Also Read | Mega Millions Lottery Result For Feb 14 - Check Winning Numbers

Here is how you can win a prize in Mega Millions

5 of 5 + Mega ball Jackpot 5 of 5 $1,000,000 4 of 5 + Mega Ball $10,000 4 of 5 $500 3 of 5 + Mega Ball $200 3 of 5 $10 2 of 5 + Mega Ball $10 1 of 5 + Mega Ball $4 Mega Ball $2

Additional Information related to Mega Millions:

The Mega Million Jackpot prize starts from $40 million and can go up to any amount. If a player wins a prize, they have 180-360 days to claim their prize. The Mega Millions ticket window closes at 10:45 PM ET.

Also Read | Mega Millions Lottery Winning Numbers Out For Feb 11th - $40 Million Prize