Thunderball Lottery UK Results For February 25, 2020: Here Are The Full Details

The Thunderball lottery is one of the most popular and widely known lotteries in the UK. The same is played every week. The draw takes place on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday every week.

The Thunderball lottery takes place in the UK and gives players a chance at becoming a millionaire. The jackpot prize for the Thunderball lottery that takes place in the UK in a whopping £500,000. You can further get to know about the latest results of the Thunderball lottery at 07:30 pm according to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

The previous draw for the Thunderball lottery was on February 22, 2020. The winning numbers from the same were: 05, 11, 12, 24, 27. However, the jackpot Thunderball number was 10.

The latest winners of the Thunderball lottery will be announced on February 25, 2020, at 07:30 pm, according to GMT

Here is a look at the prizes that are up for grabs in the Thunderball lottery

Thunderball Match 5 plus = £500,000

Match 5 = £5,000

Thunderball Match 4 plus = £250

Match 4 = 100

Thunderball Match 3 plus = £20

Match 3 = £10

Thunderball Match 2 plus = £10

Thunderball Match 1 plus = £5

Thunderball Match 0 plus = £3

Here is how you can play the Thunderball lottery:

You must choose your five main numbers ranging from 1-39. Further, you must also choose your lucky Thunderball number ranging from 1-14. Either, you can choose the Thunderball number or even opt for a lucky dip. Alternatively, you can also take the help of a number generator to help create a random lineup of numbers. For every play slip that you have, you can enter seven lines. Additionally, for every single game, you can buy a total of ten play slips.

