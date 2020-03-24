Powerball & Powerball Plus Lottery Results For March 24, 2020; Winning Numbers

The Powerball and Powerball plus lotteries are two of the most popular lotteries in South Africa. The National Lottery is handled by ITHUBA Holdings. This lottery, like many other lotteries, can be played by a player who is 18 years or above. The Powerball lottery has been steadily growing in popularity in South Africa due to its high payouts. These lotteries take place every Tuesday and Friday at 9:00 p.m.
The Powerball and Powerball Plus Winning numbers and results will be announced at 9:00 p.m. Check for the final results in some time.
The prize for this Powerball lottery is approximately R77 million. As mentioned earlier it will take place on March 24, 2020, at its usual time. Whereas the jackpot prize for the Powerball Plus lottery is less than the Powerball lottery. The Powerball Plus lottery’s jackpot prize is estimated to be R75 million.
Also read | Daily Lotto South Africa Results For March 18, 2020 - Winning Numbers
The last Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery took place on Friday, March 20, 2020. The timing for this lottery was also 9:00 p.m. The winning numbers for the Powerball lottery were 9, 4, 21, 36, and 16.14 was the bonus number along with these winning numbers. The jackpot prize for this lottery was estimated to be R71 million. Whereas the winning numbers for the Powerball Plus lottery were 1, 18, 27, 36, and 37. The bonus number was 5. The jackpot prize for this lottery was estimated to be R72 million.
Also read | Lotto Max Results For February 28: Winning Numbers, Players' Guide, And Other Details
Also read | Lotto Max Lottery Results For February 20, 2020; Check Winning Numbers
Also read | Lotto Max Lottery Results For February 14 Are Out; Check Results Here