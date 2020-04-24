Powerball & Powerball Plus Lottery Results For April 24, 2020; Winning Numbers

Quick links:
The Powerball and Powerball plus lotteries are two of the most popular lotteries in South Africa. The National Lottery is handled by ITHUBA Holdings. This lottery, like many other lotteries, can be played by a player who is 18 years or above. The Powerball lottery has been steadily growing in popularity in South Africa due to its high payouts. These lotteries take place every Tuesday and Friday at 9:00 p.m.
The Powerball and Powerball Plus Winning numbers and results will be announced at 9:00 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. The prize for this Powerball lottery is approximately R77 million. The jackpot prize for the Powerball Plus lottery is less than the Powerball lottery. The Powerball Plus lottery’s jackpot prize is estimated to be R75 million.
Powerball Results:
Powerball Plus Results:
The last Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery took place on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The timing for this lottery was also 9:00 p.m. The winning numbers for the Powerball lottery were 8, 13, 21, 46 and 50. 13 was the bonus number along with these winning numbers. The jackpot prize for this lottery was estimated to be R123 million. Whereas the winning numbers for the Powerball Plus lottery were 13, 19, 36, 37, and 43. The bonus number was 9. The jackpot prize for this lottery was estimated to be R95 million.
