Beirut Blast: EU Urges Independent Inquiry Into Explosion, Donates $38.9 Million In Aid

European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday, August 9 called for an independent inquiry into the massive explosion that rocked Lebanon's capital Beirut earlier last week. As per reports, more than 150 lost their lives while 6,000 people have suffered injuries. The blast is reported to have displaced over 300,000 people.

While addressing an international conference on assistance and support to Beirut, Charles Michel said, "What struck me most yesterday was the need for confidence, the need for trust, and the need to know the truth". He added, "The people in Lebanon want to know the truth, they deserve transparency and justice. An independent and credible inquiry into the cause of this tragedy is therefore crucial".

The European Council President highlighted that the union has donated $38.9 million as emergency aid to Lebanon and vowed an additional amount of $35 million to address the urgent needs.

UN orders independent probe

Meanwhile, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) informed that it has allocated $15 million to Lebanon. UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock released $6 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support Beirut. According to reports, the UN funds will go towards trauma care and other support to hospitals, shelter homes, and logistical support.

UN relief organisations have begun sending additional aid to Lebanon to support the victims of the blast; FAO has also allocated 5000 food packages and 8.5 metric tons of emergency supplies which were jetted off to Beirut from Italy on Thursday. The United Nations human rights office has also called for an independent probe into the Beirut explosion insisting that “victim’s call for accountability must be heard.”

