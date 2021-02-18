Earthquake Of 5.6 Magnitude Hits Southwest Iran's Sisakht; At Least 25 Reported Injured

At least 25 people were injured in Iran's Sisakht on Wednesday after an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale hit the southwest town. Authorities immediately rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operations that are currently still underway.

READ | IN PICS: Aftermath Of 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake That Shook Japan

The Iran state media reported that several states felt the jolt that occurred due to the quake that struck at a depth of 10km, at around 10:05 pm local time. There are no casualties reported so far, while rescue teams are extending aid in clearing the debris, so more people can be traced. "People in Sisakht and the town of Yasuj left their homes in panic. Water and electricity have been cut off in Sisakht," an official from Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad province said to local news media.

Iran is prone to the earthquake as it is placed in the zone that is seismically active. The head of Iran's medical emergency services Dr Pirhossein Kolivand told the state media late on Wednesday that the quake hit the outskirts of Sisakht and that the situation was stabilising.

READ | Indonesia: 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Collapses Hospital, Patients & Staff Trapped

READ | Indonesia: Rescue Team Struggles After 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Sulawesi Island

READ | Bihar: Earthquake 3.2-magnitude Strikes Patna; Tejashwi Urges Everyone To Take Precautions