IN PICS | Dog Waits For Sick Owner Outside Hospital In Freezing Temperature In Turkey

The photo shows Boncuk in the quest of his owner. The devoted dog spent five days waiting in front of the hospital where her sick owner was receiving treatment.
Boncuk's owner was discharged from the hospital on January 20, ending his long yearning. In the aftermath, both the pet parent and his doggo left the hospital premises together.
