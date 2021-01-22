Last Updated:

IN PICS | Dog Waits For Sick Owner Outside Hospital In Freezing Temperature In Turkey

Boncuk waited for his human outside the hospital for five days and night. His yearning finally ended after his owner was discharged and they returned home.

The photo shows Boncuk in the quest of his owner. The devoted dog spent five days waiting in front of the hospital where her sick owner was receiving treatment.

Boncuk's owner was discharged from the hospital on January 20, ending his long yearning. In the aftermath, both the pet parent and his doggo left the hospital premises together.  

The photo captures a candid moment between Boncuk and his owner. In the picture, wheelchair ridden Cemal Senturk could be seen outside of a medical care facility as the doggo plays around. 

In the photo, devoted dog Boncuk could be seen for his owner. In the photo, devoted dog Boncuk could Cemal Senturk, at the entrance of a medical care facility in the Black Sea city of Trabzon, Turkey

The loyal doggo waited days and nights outside the hospital battling the freezing cold temperatures of Turkey. 

