  • New York City Police Commissioner Resigns after his Phone was Seized in Federal Investigation

Published 16:55 IST, September 13th 2024

New York City Police Commissioner Resigns after his Phone was Seized in Federal Investigation

The NYPD chief said in an email to staff that he decided to resign after the “news around recent developments” had “created a distraction for our department.”

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
NYPD chief edward caban
Edward A. Caban speaks after being sworn in as NYPD police commissioner outside New York City Police Department 40th Precinct, July 17, 2023, in New York | Image: AP
