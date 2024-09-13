Published 16:55 IST, September 13th 2024
New York City Police Commissioner Resigns after his Phone was Seized in Federal Investigation
The NYPD chief said in an email to staff that he decided to resign after the “news around recent developments” had “created a distraction for our department.”
- World News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Edward A. Caban speaks after being sworn in as NYPD police commissioner outside New York City Police Department 40th Precinct, July 17, 2023, in New York | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
16:55 IST, September 13th 2024