Published 06:14 IST, September 18th 2024
North Korea has Test-Fired 2 Ballistic Missiles Says Japan's Defence Ministry
Japan's military said Wednesday it detected North Korea test-firing two ballistic missiles, adding to its military demonstrations as tensions with Washington
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Japan's military said Wednesday it detected North Korea test-firing two ballistic missiles, adding to its military demonstrations as tensions with Washington | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
06:14 IST, September 18th 2024