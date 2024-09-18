sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | New Delhi CM | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Train Derailments |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • North Korea has Test-Fired 2 Ballistic Missiles Says Japan's Defence Ministry

Published 06:14 IST, September 18th 2024

North Korea has Test-Fired 2 Ballistic Missiles Says Japan's Defence Ministry

Japan's military said Wednesday it detected North Korea test-firing two ballistic missiles, adding to its military demonstrations as tensions with Washington

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Friday, South Korea's military said.
Japan's military said Wednesday it detected North Korea test-firing two ballistic missiles, adding to its military demonstrations as tensions with Washington | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

06:14 IST, September 18th 2024