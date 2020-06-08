Ex-Pak Skipper Explains '4 Reasons' Behind Kohli's Success; Draws Comparison With Miandad

Former Pakistan skipper Aamer Sohail has heaped praise on the current Indian skipper, Virat Kohli and decoded the reason behind his success. Widely regarded as one of the best players, Kohli has made a name for his own courtesy of several match-winning knocks. The former Pakistan skipper also compared the current skipper with his former teammate Javed Miandad and contemplated the similarities between the two.

In a video posted by Sohail on his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan skipper exclaimed that Virat Kohli's 'benefitted' the most with his decision to separate professional life from personal life. Sohail, who is known for his infamous banter with Venkatesh Prasad, also went on to explain the reason behind Kohli's success in four points.

'Passion and determination'

"The first point is passion and determination. An average player, when they represent their country, they are happy with the performances as long as they can stay in the team. They are just satisfied with that. The second point is to desire to become a better player and be coachable - this is what has been seen in Kohli. In the beginning, he used to hit shots. But then he was told that you have to play like this, so he realised himself and kept on improving," Sohail said in his video.

Furthermore, Sohail pointed out at that when Javed Miandad used to play, he would inspire everyone to improve and that is what the Indian captain has done well. "If you look around Kohli, every player has improved alongside him and this is why Kohli gets the tag of a great player,” he said.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who made his debut back in 2008, has already scored 70 international hundreds and more than 21,000 international runs – 7240 in Tests, 11867 in ODIs and 2021 in T20Is. The Delhi-lad averages over 50 in all three formats of the game. Kohli also captains the RCB in the IPL.

