Javed Miandad Wanted To Hit Me In My Room During 1983 Bengaluru Test: Dilip Doshi

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has often been regarded as one of the greatest entertainers on and off the cricket field. There was hardly a dull moment when Miandad took the field, especially against arch-rivals India. Tales of Javed Miandad's street-fight attitude have been told several times by various former cricketers from both India and Pakistan, including Sunil Gavaskar. Former Indian spinner Dilip Doshi recalled one such incident when the former Pakistan captain threatened to come to his room and hit him.

Dilip Doshi reveals Javed Miandad wanted to hit him in his room during 1983 Bengaluru Test

Speaking to cricketer-turned-commentator Murali Kartik in a video conference, Dilip Doshi fondly recollected an incident during the 1983 Bengaluru Test match between India and Pakistan. The former Indian spinner said that Javed Miandad was one of the greatest batsmen he bowled to, and was a good friend off the field, but on the field, the former Pakistan captain was a totally different man. Dilip Doshi said that if Javed Miandad was restricted from playing his shots, he would resort to his antics and create some sense of irritability which he did with the likes of Kiran More and Dennis Lillee.

The former India spinner said that Miandad liked room outside off-stump, but he continued to bowl at the stumps restricting him from hitting boundaries throughout the Test. Dilip Doshi further said that Javed Miandad got so irritated he asked, ‘What’s your room number? I want to hit the ball there.' The dialogue became an instant in the Indian dressing room, and Dilip Doshi revealed that it was retold by many former players in good banter.

Javed Miandad was eventually dismissed for 99 in the Test off the bowling of 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal. Sunil Gavaskar scored an unbeaten century in the second innings to help India draw the Test match. Sunil Gavaskar shared an unbeaten 176-run stand with fellow opener Anshuman Gaekwad, who ended the match on 66 not out.

The Javed Miandad More fight

Javed Miandad and Kiran More were involved in a heavy war of words during India's clash against Pakistan in the 1992 Cricket World Cup. The Miandad More fight was initiated when the Pakistan stalwart tried to play a delivery down the leg side bowled by Sachin Tendulkar. Miandad missed and Kiran More excessively appealed for a caught behind, only for the umpire to turn his plea down.

The Pakistan batsman, however, was far from pleased with More's antics and had a chat with the Indian wicket-keeper. More further angered Miandad by removing the bails in an attempted run-out despite Miandad being well inside the crease. This infuriated the former Pakistan captain, who clutched the bat with both hands jumping around, mocking the Indian wicket-keeper. India eventually won the clash, but Miandad attained further glory by winning the World Cup under Imran Khan's stellar leadership.

