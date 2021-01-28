Five-year-old Boy Drives An SUV In Pakistan, Police In Action After Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident, a boy in Multan, Pakistan was spotted driving an SUV car. According to the reports by Dunya News, the boy in the video is five years old. Also, the police are on a lookout for his parents. In the video, the number plate of the car is not so clearly visible.

5 year boy driving an SUV

The video has been captured from Multan’s busiest road. As per Dunya News, the police have started collecting CCTV footage of the area, so that it is easier for them to locate the boy and his parents. According to a traffic police spokesman, the footage will identify the vehicle’s number and owner. Once located, action will be taken. The caption of the video read, “A small kid driving Landcruiser in Multan. how’s his feet even touching pedals. Whose kid is this”.

A small kid driving Landcruiser in Multan 😳 how’s his feet even touching pedals. Whose kid is this 😂 pic.twitter.com/h5AXZztnYb — Talha (@talha_amjad101) January 26, 2021

In another similar incident, Utah Police pulled over a 5-year-old driver. This boy was on his way to California to buy himself a Lamborghini. According to reports, a 5-year-old child who was supposed to be watched over by his 16-year-old sibling, on Monday, sneaked out of the house when his brother was taking a nap. When he woke up he realised that the keys to their car were missing, the car was missing, and even the little one was missing. The 5-year-old boy from Utah rode the car onto a freeway. After 2 to 3 miles of driving his parents' car, he was finally intercepted by a cop.

The boy was pulled over by a trooper named Rick Morgan after he noticed ‘something fishing’ with the car. At first, he thought that the driver needed some medical attention. He was driving at 32 mph on a road where the speed limit was 70 mph.

