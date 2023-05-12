Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered the immediate release of erstwhile premier Imran Khan on Thursday, citing that his arrest earlier this week was "illegal." While celebrations are in full swing among Khan's supporters and members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the country's incumbent government remains bitter with the apex court's decision.

Khan's release has garnered massive backlash from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, who have said that it displays "double standards of justice." During a press conference held in Islamabad, party leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said that "a few hundred armed protesters and terrorists have been attacking" the country.

"You all saw how PTI leaders incited violence and gave orders for attacks on Imran Khan's directives," she said, terming the PTI chief " a criminal, terrorist, and a gangster leading armed groups."

"But the impression of the Supreme Court giving relief to a criminal, terrorist, and a gangster leading armed groups -- it amounts to backing a terrorist," she said, refuting the SC's statement and claiming that Khan's arrest was carried out in a completely legal manner. "Courts are disrespected when they become shelters for criminals, terrorists and armed groups. Courts, the Constitution and justice are disrespected then. Courts are disrespected when their decisions support criminals," she continued, according to Dawn.

Khawaja Asif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif slam SC's decision

Echoing Aurangzeb's thoughts, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the current situation is proof that "double standards" exist in the judiciary. Recalling the arrests of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and other leaders in the past few years, Asif questioned: "Why were they not treated in this kind manner by the court? Is this good treatment reserved only for Imran Khan on a selective basis?"

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, also slammed the Chief Justice for releasing Khan and suggested that he should step down from the top post and join the PTI instead. "The Chief Justice was very happy today to meet the incident of 60 billion of national exchequer and he was even more happy to release this criminal. The Chief Justice is the most responsible for the attacks on the most important and sensitive facilities of the country, who has become the shield of a fitnah and is pouring fuel on the fire in the country. You should leave the post of Chief Justice and join Tehreek-e-Insaf like your mother-in-law," Sharif said in a fiery tweet on Thursday.