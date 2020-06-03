India Condemns Buddhist Carvings' Vandalism In PoK; Demands Access To Site For Restoration

Expressing strong concern over the recent vandalism of the Buddhist carvings at Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir's (PoK) Gilgit-Baltistan area, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava has called the defacement a 'display contempt for the ancient civilizational & cultural heritage'. Moreover, he said that India has also sought access for its experts to the area preserve the archeological heritage. India has once again called upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all illegally occupied territories.

Buddhist carvings in PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan vandalised, Pakistan flag, slogans painted

India condemns vandalism of Buddhist carvings

Buddhist carvings vandalised

Last Tuesday, Buddhist rock carvings in the Chilas area of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK)'s Gilgit-Baltistan were found to be vandalised, as reported by Republic TV. Visuals show slogans and the Pakistani flag painted over the carvings. Sources state that the vandalised carvings were found by local Buddhist residents and the paint was allegedly found to be fresh.

Sources also report that the vandalism was allegedly in retaliation to the protests over the Pak-China DiamerBhasha dam project, which will reportedly destroy this archeological site. The recent vandalism comes 19 years after the Taliban's destruction of the carved statue of Buddha in Bamyan valley of Afghanistan in 2001. The rock carvings belong to 800 AD and are archeologically important.

As per reports, the Taliban's 'Commander of the Faithful' - Mullah Mohammed Omar ordered the destruction of all statues and non-Islamic shrines located in different parts of Afghanistan on February 26, 2001. Explosives, tanks, and anti-aircraft weapons blew apart two colossal images of the Buddha in Bamiyan Province in stages. Initially, the statues were fired at for several days using anti-aircraft guns and artillery, and then anti-tank mines were placed at the niches, as per reports. Later, 25 men were lowered down the cliff-face to drill holes and place explosives, damaging more parts of the statues. Ultimately, the Taliban launched a rocket leaving a hole in the remains of the stone head, justifying it 'in accordance with Islamic law'.

China-Pak's dam project

The Pakistan government has signed a Rs 442-billion contract with a joint venture formed by China Power and Pakistan Army's commercial arm - Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) for the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha dam, on May 13. China has a 70% in the joint venture, while Pakistan has 30%, as per reports. The eight million acre-feet reservoir will be constructed at a height of 272 metres - making it the world’s tallest roller compact concrete (RCC) dam. On May 14, India opposed Pakistan and China's move to build a major hydropower plant in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, pointing out the Gilgit-Baltistan region is part of Jammu-Kashmir and was illegally occupied by Pakistan.

