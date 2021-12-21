India on Tuesday raised strong objections to Pakistan's attempts to build bunkers at the LoC. Republic TV has accessed exclusive videos of Pakistan's illegal construction in the Teetwal Village of Kupwara district. In the video, the Indian side can be heard sending a strong warning to the Pakistan Army, asking it to stop the illegal construction or face the consequences.

"Stop this construction. We have been raising this matter, by request since yesterday. But we will not keep requesting, because we know what other route we can take to stop this," heard the warning from the Indian side.

Speaking to Republic TV, Defence Expert Major Gen PK Sehgal (Retd) said, "Pakistan does not seem to understand the niceties of any agreement whatsoever. Indians have cautioned them to not do so but we will have to take action if Pakistan does not come to its senses. Teetwal is a very sensitive zone, under no circumstance will we allow them to build bunkers," said

5,601 Ceasefire Violations By Pakistan Reported Along LoC

With its attempts to infiltrate into Indian territory being thwarted by the security forces, Pakistan has been increasingly showing its belligerence along the LoC. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said that more than 5,600 ceasefire violations were reported along the Line of Control in the last two years. He also revealed that the troops had been given "free hands" to counter the aggressions of Pakistani soldiers.

"A total of 5,601 instances of ceasefire violations were reported along the LoC under the operational control of Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir from November 30, 2019, to November 29, 2021," Bhatt said in Rajya Sabha.

The Minister also detailed how Indian soldiers made "substantial damage" to Pakistani posts and personnel during retaliation. "Troops deployed on forward posts enjoy complete freedom of action in responding to Pakistan ceasefire violations. Substantial damage was inflicted on Pakistan posts and personnel during retaliation by the Indian Army," the minister added. The violations saw an increase after Islamabad violated its ceasefire agreement signed earlier this year.