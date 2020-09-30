Islamic State Expanding Its Presence In South Asia Under Pakistan's Patronage, Say Experts

On Monday, the Amsterdam-based think tank, European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) hosted a webinar in order to discuss the emerging threat of the Islamic State in South Asia. Pakistan, over the years, has gained the reputation of being a terror- breeder, and perpetrator and is now counted among the dreaded few for spreading uproar across South Asia and the globe.

The webinar titled 'Rise of ISIS in South Asia' came on the sidelines of the 45th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. EFSAS director Junaid Qureshi, human rights activists, NGO representatives and scholars in the field of terrorism and South Asian politics moderated the event.

The researchers also drew similarities between the modus operandi of ISIS in Pakistan and the Haqqani Network, stating that often times the two groups acquired weapons and ammunitions from similar sources. After the fall of the caliphate in Syria and Iraq, the Islamic State is fast spreading its network in South Asia, the region which already has a large number of terrorist and extremist groups.

Discussing the future of the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP) in detail, Timothy Foxley, an independent political and military researcher said that earlier this year, the United Nations in July assessed that there might be around 2000 ISKP fighters. The statement came in the backdrop of the US-Taliban 'Peace Talks' and the US troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"So there is some kind of consensus in the number of forces available. They are a mix of nationalities fighting within ISKP, many came originally from the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, TTP - the Pakistani Taliban. Some of these have been in Nangarhar province for several years from around 2010. According to US military sources, as many as 70 per cent of the ISKP fighters are Pakistanis," he said.

The threat the ISIS poses to Southeast Asia has often been highlighted by the leaders of the nations in the region. Further, Dr Paul Stott, EFSAS Research Fellow, writer, academic and researcher on terrorism and radicalisation contended that ISIS aims to appeal to Sunni Muslims globally, invoking senses of perceived injustice and local grievances in various contexts, including the region of South Asia, which has resulted in the development of a non-contiguous Islamic State, at least in thought.

Stott further stated that an estimated number of 800-1000 Britons have travelled to join ISIS. The Islamic State of Khorasan province has been accused of carrying out attacks on behalf of the Haqqani network and the Lashkar-e-Taiba in Afghanistan and India. Various reports suggest that the Pakistani deep state is pushing the Haqqani Network to increase its stake in ISKP to retain its leverage on Afghanistan.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Imagre credits: ANI, EFSAS Webinar)