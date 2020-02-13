Pakistan: Man's First Wife Beats Him After Gatecrashing His Third Wedding

Pakistani man was left stunned after his first wife gatecrashed his third wedding and smashed him, international media reported. Asif Rafiq, a resident of Karachi thought he could get away with all his lies but tides turned against him after his first wife and her family showed up. According to media reports, Rafiq had married a woman named Madiha in 2014 and then married a second woman without her consent. His second wife was reportedly an employee of Jinnah University.

Tore all his clothes

Madiha had back then confronted him for his second marriage but later on forgiven him on the condition that he would leave his second wife at her parent’s home. But after Madiha and her family heard of his third marriage they were enraged. They gatecrashed the wedding and brutally thrashed Rafiq during the reception tearing all his clothes, international media reported. The groom reportedly sustained several injuries and wanted to take legal action.

یہ بندہ تیسری شادی کر رہا ہے۔ پہلی بیوی کی باتوں سے پتہ چلا ہے کہ پہلی شادی بھی لو میرج تھی، دوسری بھی لو میرج تھی اور اب تیسری بھی لو میرج ہے۔ ایہناں پیار؟😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oxpjJKQF66 — شَاہ مُکھ (@Shah_Mukh) February 11, 2020

اور پھر یہ حشر ہوا۔ 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/z5lBy0vIUj — SAKMohammadzai (@SAKMohammadzai) February 11, 2020

However, the users found the incident hysterically funny. Many also lauded the woman and her family for fighting injustice. Read what people had to say:

لیکن یہ ولیمے والا دن ہے ۔۔ اب کیا فائدہ نکاح تو ہو چکا ۔

🤣 — من موجی (@fbBdWEuBTvZkfKw) February 11, 2020

باپ کی شادی میں بیٹا سوٹ بوٹ پہن کر آیا ہوا ہے 😂😂😂😂 — Rehan Chaudhary (@ch_rehaan) February 11, 2020

مرد کا دل بس کی طرح ہوتا ہے 🙊 تسی وی آجاؤ تسی وی آجاؤ تے تسی وی آجاؤ 🤣🤣🤣 — ⁦♥️⁩ایمان علی⁦✌️⁩⁩PTI🇵🇰 (@iiamarmygirl) February 11, 2020

دنیا میں پیار کے سوا رکھا کیا ھے، 😂 — Khalid Mahmood (@Khalidmahmood96) February 11, 2020

