Pakistan: Man's First Wife Beats Him After Gatecrashing His Third Wedding

Pakistan News

Pakistani man named Asif Rafiq was left stunned after his first wife gatecrashed his third wedding and smashed him, international media reported.

first wife

Pakistani man was left stunned after his first wife gatecrashed his third wedding and smashed him, international media reported. Asif Rafiq, a resident of Karachi thought he could get away with all his lies but tides turned against him after his first wife and her family showed up. According to media reports, Rafiq had married a woman named Madiha in 2014 and then married a second woman without her consent. His second wife was reportedly an employee of Jinnah University.

Tore all his clothes

Madiha had back then confronted him for his second marriage but later on forgiven him on the condition that he would leave his second wife at her parent’s home. But after Madiha and her family heard of his third marriage they were enraged. They gatecrashed the wedding and brutally thrashed Rafiq during the reception tearing all his clothes, international media reported. The groom reportedly sustained several injuries and wanted to take legal action.

However, the users found the incident hysterically funny. Many also lauded the woman and her family for fighting injustice. Read what people had to say: 

