Justin Bieber's Wedding Video Surfaces, Shows Him Goofing Up His Vows

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married during the September of 2019. The couple married in a small closed ceremony in the presence of their loved ones. After the marriage, the couple has been seen together on Instagram and other social media platforms enjoying their time together.

Recently, the singer has started a docuseries in collaboration with YouTube Originals. In the seventh episode of the show, which is available in for premium users, there is a video of Justin Bieber goofing up during his wedding vows. Here is what you should know about it.

Read Also| Justin Bieber Left His Ladylove Hailey Baldwin Alone At Vanity Fair Party For THIS Reason

Justin Bieber stumbles over his wedding vows

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were standing at the ceremony holding hands while Justin made this goof up. While repeating the vows that the officiator of the wedding was saying, Justin messed up a little bit and also asked the officiator a question that led to a lot of laughs.

While the officiator said: “In token and pledge of our constant faith,” Justin stumbled over the words more than once and said, “In token and pledge in our…token?”. After listening to this, the officiator repeated the line. But Justin did not get him and repeated, “In token and pledge?” to which the officiator replied with a yes.

After which Justin asked “What does that mean?” which got a lot of laughs. The video can be seen by YouTube premium subscribers.

Read Also| Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Delayed Their Wedding Ceremony For THIS Reason

Apart from this funny goof up, in the video the first official wedding kiss also was released. The crowd was seen cheering for the couple. The docuseries’ other episodes also show how Justin and Hailey prepared for the wedding and also take the viewers deep in the life of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

Read Also| Hailey Baldwin Reveals The Reason Behind Her Delayed Wedding To Justin Bieber; Details

justin bieber is married. pic.twitter.com/Ekuirgdn89 — best justin pics (@postsjustin) February 12, 2020

Read Also| Hailey Bieber Reveals Why She Stayed Away From Justin Bieber Initially

(Image courtesy: Justin Bieber Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.