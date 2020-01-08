Pakistan Author Alleges ISI Of Seizing All Copies Of 'A Case Of Exploding Mangoes'

Award-winning Pakistani journalist and novelist Mohammed Hanif on Monday, January 6, alleged that the Pakistani security agents raided the office of his publisher in Karachi and seized all the copies of his book 'A Case of Exploding Mangoes'. Hanif took to Twitter and stated that the people claimed to be from the ISI. Hanif further called ISI 'World's number 1 spy agency'.

Hanif rose to fame when the novel was first published in 2008 in English, two decades after Haq who was killed when his plane went down in eastern Punjab province.

This afternoon some people claiming to be from the ISI barged into my Urdu publisher Maktaba Daniyal offices, confiscated all copies of Urdu translation of A Case of Exploding Mangoes. Threatened the manager, wanted information about our whereabouts. Coming back tomorrow... 1/3 — mohammedhanif (@mohammedhanif) January 6, 2020

To get lists of booksellers. Last week we received a defamation notice from General Zia’s son demanding Rs 1 billion for maligning General Zia good name. Our lawyers are preparing a reply. Is ISI acting on Ejazul Haq’s behalf? 2/3 — mohammedhanif (@mohammedhanif) January 6, 2020

Read: Rajasthan: Minister deploys drones to combat locust army invasion from Pakistan

A Case of Exploding Mangoes has been in publication for 11 years now. Nobody has ever bothered me. Why now? I am sitting here, wondering when will they come for us. ISI is World’s No 1 spy agency. I am sure they have better things to do. I have my school run tomorrow. 3/3 — mohammedhanif (@mohammedhanif) January 6, 2020

Read: Umar Khalid draws Deepika Padukone's JNU visit into his politics, says times are changing

About the book

The book 'A Case of Exploding Mangoes' is a parody about the former dictator, General Zia ul-Haq who was killed in a plane crash in 1988, and others. As per reports, the book also cites a rumour that a bomb had been planted inside a crate of mangoes that were gifted to Haq which were put on the plane. The book became more worrisome after it was translated to Urdu because more Pakistani's would be reading it.

Read: Owaisi slams FIR filed by Delhi Police against "girl who had 18-19 stitches on her head'

Read: Pakistan's National Assembly passes bills to extend Gen Bajwa's tenure