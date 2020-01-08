The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Pakistan Author Alleges ISI Of Seizing All Copies Of 'A Case Of Exploding Mangoes'

Pakistan News

Pakistani journalist and novelist Mohammed Hanif alleged that the Pakistani security agents seized all the copies of his book 'A Case of Exploding Mangoes'.

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pakistan

Award-winning Pakistani journalist and novelist Mohammed Hanif on Monday, January 6, alleged that the Pakistani security agents raided the office of his publisher in Karachi and seized all the copies of his book 'A Case of Exploding Mangoes'. Hanif took to Twitter and stated that the people claimed to be from the ISI. Hanif further called ISI 'World's number 1 spy agency'.

Hanif rose to fame when the novel was first published in 2008 in English, two decades after Haq who was killed when his plane went down in eastern Punjab province.

 

 

Read: Rajasthan: Minister deploys drones to combat locust army invasion from Pakistan

Read: Umar Khalid draws Deepika Padukone's JNU visit into his politics, says times are changing

About the book

The book 'A Case of Exploding Mangoes' is a parody about the former dictator, General Zia ul-Haq who was killed in a plane crash in 1988, and others. As per reports, the book also cites a rumour that a bomb had been planted inside a crate of mangoes that were gifted to Haq which were put on the plane. The book became more worrisome after it was translated to Urdu because more Pakistani's would be reading it. 

Read: Owaisi slams FIR filed by Delhi Police against "girl who had 18-19 stitches on her head'

Read: Pakistan's National Assembly passes bills to extend Gen Bajwa's tenure

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA CASE: HANGING PROCEDURE
'BHARAT BANDH' ON JANUARY 8
CONGRESS DEFENDS DEEPIKA AT JNU
SUSHMITA DEV ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
ALLU ARJUN ON 'ARJUN REDDY'
TIHAR SEEKS HANGMAN FOR RAPISTS