Mother-in-law Gifts Groom AK-47 Rifle As Wedding Present In Pakistan

A video has been doing rounds on the internet in which a groom was seen receiving an AK-47 on his wedding day allegedly from his mother-in-law as people cheer.

Pakistan

A video has been doing rounds on the internet in which a groom was seen receiving an AK-47 rifle on his wedding day allegedly from his mother-in-law as people cheered and threw rose petals on them. The video was shared by a Pakistani journalist Adeel Ahsan who captioned it saying "Kalashnikov rifle as a wedding present." However, the exact date and location of the video is not known yet.

'Kalashnikov rifle as a wedding present' 

In the video, after receiving the rifle, the mother-in-law and the bridegroom both can be seen posing for the camera. None of the people in the video can be seen even a bit scared of the dangerous and unusual 'gift' 

ANI Editor Smita Prakash retweeted the tweet and wrote, "Gifting Pakistan style" whereas another user said that "least they could have put it inside a box." 

 Apart from making fun of the event, several netizens also pointed out that the neighbouring country is "glorifying terrorism" while others expressed their disappointment at the state of affairs in Pakistan. Many of the Pakistanis distanced themselves from the people calling it "culture" and said that this is not a part of it. 

