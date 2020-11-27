Mother-in-law Gifts Groom AK-47 Rifle As Wedding Present In Pakistan

A video has been doing rounds on the internet in which a groom was seen receiving an AK-47 rifle on his wedding day allegedly from his mother-in-law as people cheered and threw rose petals on them. The video was shared by a Pakistani journalist Adeel Ahsan who captioned it saying "Kalashnikov rifle as a wedding present." However, the exact date and location of the video is not known yet.

In the video, after receiving the rifle, the mother-in-law and the bridegroom both can be seen posing for the camera. None of the people in the video can be seen even a bit scared of the dangerous and unusual 'gift'

Kalashnikov rifle as a wedding present pic.twitter.com/BTTYng5cQL — Adeel Ahsan (@syedadeelahsan) November 25, 2020

ANI Editor Smita Prakash retweeted the tweet and wrote, "Gifting Pakistan style" whereas another user said that "least they could have put it inside a box."

And you thought shagan ka lifaafa was enough? Gifting #Pakistan style 😀 https://t.co/NYFiNNWuY8 — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) November 26, 2020

A typical Pakistani wedding where the groom is presented with an

AK 47 by his adoring mother. His blushing bride looks on with pride.



Today on 26/11 we must understand that to our west is society that is fast imploding. Terrorism is an honoured profession.#PakTerrorState pic.twitter.com/hYVs7VBh2S — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) November 26, 2020

Such a brazen lot. Least they could have put it inside a box 🤣🤣🤣 — Anagha Paranjape-Purohit (@anaghapp) November 26, 2020

Apart from making fun of the event, several netizens also pointed out that the neighbouring country is "glorifying terrorism" while others expressed their disappointment at the state of affairs in Pakistan. Many of the Pakistanis distanced themselves from the people calling it "culture" and said that this is not a part of it.

That's the reason why Pakistan is the epicentre of terror — S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) November 26, 2020

Kya baat aatank being glorified — Thakur Shubra Sinha (@shubradlm) November 26, 2020

Such a sad state of mind,really medieval thinking.. — SANDESH_HEGDE (@sandesh_s_hegde) November 26, 2020

@ImranKhanPTI



REALLY sad state of affairs in your country my BELOVED CRICKET HERO..



You are a HOPE I thought...



BW @ImranKhanPTI — VGV Vinayakaperumal Gopal Vignesh (@VGVignesh_India) November 26, 2020

Sorry, they don't represent Pakistani culture. — Azeema (@azeemax) November 26, 2020

This is something whimsically biazare. I understand this must have been in the tribal area and it does not represent the overall culture of the country. In the tribal hilly areas gun culture is common.. — shaks (@Shakks22) November 26, 2020

