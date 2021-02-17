Nawaz Sharif's Passport Expires In UK: Imran Khan Govt Offers 'take It Or Leave It' Option

After former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's passport expired on Tuesday, the PM Imran Khan-led PTI government has said that it will not renew the PML-N supremo's passport. Sharif has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment.

'Nawaz Sharif can be issued a special certificate'

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid made the announcement on the eve of the expiry of Sharif's passport. However, he added that the government could issue a special certificate to help him return if he wanted to come back. "His passport will expire at midnight tonight. If he wants to come to Pakistan, he can be issued a special certificate on his request," he said. "No one is stopping Nawaz Sharif from returning to Pakistan," said the minister.

Giving the reason for the refusal to renew the passport, the minister said Sharif's name was on the no-fly list and that he also refused to come back despite court orders. "The names of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are on the Exit Control List (ECL) since August 20, 2018," Rashid told the media in Islamabad. He said the Islamabad High Court had ordered Sharif to come back but the former premier failed to comply.

According to The News International, Sheikh Rashid criticised the former Prime Minister for taking "unfair advantage" of the High Court's decision to let him seek medical treatment abroad. Rashid said that Sharif had "deceived" everyone by claiming that he needed to go abroad for medical treatment but had not sought it.

READ | Mumbai Mayor warns of another lockdown as daily COVID cases rise: '60% not wearing masks'

READ | Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry L-G post CM's 'recall' demand; Telangana Guv replaces her

The Interior Minister, however, admitted that he was among those in the cabinet who voted in favour of letting Sharif go abroad to seek medical treatment. "I won't lie, I was among those who voted for him to be allowed to fly abroad," he said. The PTI government has already approached UK authorities to extradite Nawaz Sharif.

The three-time former PM, who was convicted in two corruption cases -- Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia -- was declared a proclaimed offender in December by the Islamabad High Court after he failed to appear before it despite several warnings.

Sharif resigned as Pakistan PM in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding public office and ruled that graft cases be filed against the beleaguered leader over the Panama Papers scandal. The Interior Minister said at a press conference in Lahore some weeks ago that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed him not to issue a fresh passport to Sharif.

READ | ACCESSED: Delhi police FIR connects 'Toolkit' to Republic Day violence, details here

READ | UP STF busts massive terror plot, arrests two PFI members with huge quantity of explosives

(With PTI inputs)