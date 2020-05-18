In 'News For The World', Pak Channel Claims Covid Comes Out In The Country Only After 5 Pm

While sharing the Pakistan Government's 'new research' with the world, a Pakistani news channel claimed that Coronavirus comes out only after 5 pm in the country. In an amusing video circulating online, the Imran Khan-led government has yet again come forward with another bizarre claim telling its citizens to go about their daily lives without worrying about the virus since it only comes out after 5 pm.

In the video which is sourced from a Pakistani news channel, the anchor can be heard saying, "A new research has come forward. It says that before 5 pm Coronavirus will not affect Pakistan. The Government has said you can do anything before 5 pm. Go roam around, go shopping, everything will be open including government offices and traffic. Before 5 pm Corona does not come out, this is news for the world, according to the Government of Pakistan. After 5 pm Coonavirus comes out."

Read: Pakistan Minister Goofs Up, Says 24 Crore People Bought Tickets Out Of 22 Crore Population

Read: Twitter & Zoom Throttled In Pakistan; VPN Users Accuse PM Imran Khan Of Being Behind It

Pakistan's claims appear to be fraying with each passing day. Yesterday, Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed in a press brief claimed that around 24 crore people in Pakistan had purchased train e-tickets for Eid amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The entire population of Pakistan, however, stands at 22 crore.

A few days before that, Pakistan had exposed its weak mathematics after Radio Pakistan while trying to get back at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for its weather reports on illegally occupied cities by Pakistan in PoK reported the weather of Ladakh with the minimum temperature as the maximum temperature and vice-versa.

Despite the number of Coronavirus cases continuing to rise in the country, Pakistan has decided to gradually exit the countrywide lockdown that was imposed from March 9.

Read: Netizens Roast Pak PM Imran Khan For Miserable Maths Blunder While Trying To Provoke India

Read: Pakistan Reports 1,452 New Infections, 33 Deaths With Increased Local Transmission