No Proposal For PoK Merger With Pakistan: Foreign Office

Pakistan has rejected reports that the government intended to merge Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with the country, saying there is no such proposal. Pakistani daily Dawn reported that the speculation about the merger had been doing the rounds for a little over six weeks now. It started with comments attributed to Farooq Haider Khan that he had been told that he would be the last "prime minister" of the PoK.

The rumours grew after the the government renamed one of the bureaucracy''s service group, the daily said. "There is no such proposal under consideration,” Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said on Thursday when asked about the reports. She also rejected that government was thinking to bring new regulation to change the status of Gilgit-Baltistan. “It is media speculation I, do not wish to comment on it,” she said in response to a question.

Such rumours on PoK merger grew often louder ahead of Kashmir related events which are observed in Pakistan. A similar event is scheduled to take place on February 5 which is observed as ''Kashmir Solidarity Day''. After India revoked Jammu and Kashmir''s special status and bifurcated the state into two union territories, there had been media speculation that Pakistan may follow the same path. India maintains that PoK is its part and New Delhi expects to have physical jurisdiction over it one day.

Similar rumours had emerged in 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Parliament on August 5. Post the revocation, there were specfulations that Pakistan is likely to follow a similar path with PoK. New Delhi has maintained that Pakistan has illegally occupied Pakistan and that it is in fact a part of India.

'Terrorists Active In PoK'

Vice Chief of Army Staff SK Saini, in a big statement on Tuesday stated that the situation in Jammu & Kashmir are under control. Further, informed that terror camps in PoK have been active and the ceasefire violations have soared. He also said removing hollowness in terms of critical deficiencies of equipment, ammunition, capacity development along the Northern borders will be among his priorities.

Speaking after receiving the Guard of Honour, Lt Gen Saini said the Army was prepared for all challenges. "Ceasefire violations have gone up last year. We're fully geared up to meet challenges that come across," he said. "New structures like Chief of Defence Staff created. Aligning the Army headquarters with them to create further jointness will be my priorities" Lt Gen Saini added. The Vice Chief of Army Staff added, "The situation in Jammu & Kashmir on both LoC and the hinterland are under control.The launch pads have been re-occupied and terrorist camps are active."

(With PTI inputs)

