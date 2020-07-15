Pakistan: 3 Killed, 8 Injured After Rebels ambush Army Convoy In Balochistan's Gichak

Three security personnel were killed and eight others were injured after suspected Baloch rebels opened fire at them during a routine patrolling near Balochistan's Kahan village, Pakistan Army said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the security forces were patrolling near the Gichak valley, about 400km south of the Balochistan provincial capital Quetta, in the Panjgur district.

"Three soldiers embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while eight soldiers received injuries, including an officer. Five injured are critical," the ISPR said. The injured soldiers were shifted to Combined Military Hospital in Quetta, the statement added.

Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said the attack was a "condemnable act of terrorism".

Baloch rebels claim responsibility

The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) spokesperson Gwahram Baloch claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The Pakistani Army came under heavy attack in a few minutes and later not a single bullet was fired by them. A few years ago, a BLF attack in the same area had killed several army personnel, including a Pakistani colonel named Waheed, whose video went viral, and because of this, all Baloch websites, social media pages and video channels were blocked in Pakistan. Video of today’s attack will also be released soon," said Gwahram Baloch, vowing such attacks will continue till the independence of Balochistan.

Karachi terror attack

On June 29, the Karachi Stock Exchange building came under attack after four terror suspects tried to storm into the building. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) had claimed responsibility for the attack. Two security guards and a police officer were killed in the attack, along with all four terrorists. Several people, including three police officials, have been injured, the police said.

Separatist groups have demanded independence for ethnically Baloch areas of Balochistan, accusing the Islamabad of extracting the province’s rich natural resources while not investing in the people of the province. It's Pakistan's largest province as well as the most impoverished.

