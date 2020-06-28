Pak Army Guns Down A 'drone Used To Shoot Weddings', Claims It Belongs To The Indian Army

Pakistan Army's lies and deceit has once again been caught as the Pakistan Army's official social media account once again posted a picture on an alleged Indian drone that the Pakistan army claimed to have shot at near the Line of Control.

"Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian Spying quadcopter in Hot Spring Sector along LoC. The quadcopter has intruded 850 meters on Pakistan's side of the LoC. This is 9th Indian Quadcopter shot down by Pakistan army troops this year (Sic)", the DGISPR tweet this evening.

However, the sources in the Indian Army maintain that the quadcopter shown in the picture is not military grade hardware and is not part of the inventory of the Indian Army.

"It is hilarious how Pakistan can tweet the picture of a drone used to shoot a marriage function", a source said.

He said that last time when Pakistan claimed to have shot down the eighth drone of the Indian army, it had posted one picture on its twitter handle, whereas it had given another picture to the local media. "Last time they posted the picture of a green quadcopter on their official twitter handle and had given a picture of white drone to their media as the Pakistan radio tweeted a different picture, the lies of the Pakistan army were exposed by the Pakistan army itself", a source said.

'Pakistan army might have been shooting the drones of its own people'

Sources say that the Indian Army does not maintain the marriage grade drones in its inventory and the Pakistan army might have been shooting the drones of its own people being used to cover the marriage functions.

"They claim to have shot nine of our spying quadcopters this year, we feel for those nine people whose marriage videos might have been spoiled by the Pakistan army", he said.

Last week the Border Security Force in the Hiranagar sector of the International Border in Kathua district has shot down a Pakistani hexacopter that was being used by the Pakistan side to send in arms and ammunition in the Indian side, a large quantity of arms and ammunition including a US-made M 4 carbine, two magazines, sixty rounds, and seven hand grenades were recovered as they were being smuggled inside the Indian territory by the drone.

