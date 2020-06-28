Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Advisor: 'Modi Hasn't Done Corruption Like What's Happening Here'

Contradicting Pakistan's attempts to deflect attention from its own shortcomings towards its propaganda against India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Advisor Dr. Shahbaz Gill praised India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter of corruption, while continuing his regular spiel. During a debate on a Pakistani media channel, Gill stated that PM Modi has not done any corruption in India. He further slammed the Pakistan government and said "Look at the level of corruption happening in Pakistan instead."

Pak's meltdown over India's UNSC popularity

Meanwhile, just a while after India was elected as a non-permanent member to the UNSC, Pakistan legislators seemed to have a meltdown at India's ability to garner a whopping 184 votes out of 192 votes from across the globe. Addressing Pakistan's national assembly, former Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif stated that they needed to 'face the reality' of how India managed to garner a massive majority. He further stated that the countries Pakistan considered to be their 'brothers' also supported India.

Khawaja Asif said, "It is not a big deal to become a non-permanent member of the security council. But getting 184 out of 192 votes is a huge thing. These so-called 'brother' countries of ours have voted for India. Most countries stop at around 145-160 votes, India went up to 184. Face reality. Head on, face it."

