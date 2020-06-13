Pakistan: Donkey Arrested In Illegal Gambling Case Set Free By Local Court

In a new development around the bizarre case of a donkey's arrest in Pakistan, a local court has now released the animal. The donkey had been taken into custody after a case of illegal gambling was slapped on the animal. The eight men arrested in the case along with the donkey have also been released on bail.

The one-of-its-kind incident took place in the Rahim Yar Khan region of Punjab province over the last weekend. The provincial police had then apprehended eight men accused of gambling on the outcomes of a donkey race and in doing so, they had arrested the donkey too.

READ | Donkey Arrested In Pakistan For 'participating In Gambling'; Tied Up In Police Station

The donkey, which found its name in the FIR, and its handlers were reportedly in possession of 120,000 Pakistan Rupees in cash. Speaking to media, the police officials had then said that the suspects were using the money to bet on a donkey race. The cops also added that all the suspects, including the animal, were arrested on the basis of ‘prevention of gambling ordinance’ adding that investigations were underway.

Donkey arrested for participating in a gambling racing in Rahim Yar Khan. Eight humans also rounded up, Rs 120,000 recovered. https://t.co/RIULiecduw pic.twitter.com/1FipntTR60 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 7, 2020

Exporting donkeys to China

The donkey's arrest comes at a time when the beast of burden is unprecedentedly important to the Imran Khan government. Export of donkeys to China for their barbaric use in traditional Chinese medicine is somewhat of a 'cash crop' in Pakistan; however, its efforts to meet China's demand has proved unsustainable as the donkey population has steadily dwindled in the country.

However, as per the latest reports, there has been a recent rebound in the population, and as a result, news channels were seen holding celebratory debates amid Pakistan's perennial debt woes.

READ | Balochistan: Pakistan Army Forced To Abandon Security Posts As Protests Erupt

'Spy pigeon' nabbed

Last month, in another bizarre case albeit in a devious and heinous sphere of activity, a suspected spy pigeon from Pakistan was captured along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. The pigeon, carrying a "coded message", was captured by residents of Manyari village in the Hiranagar sector soon after it flew into India's side from Pakistan. Locals captured it and alerted security officials about the same.

Security agencies suspect the pigeon might be carrying the coded messages that were meant to reach handlers of Pakistani-backed operatives in the region. Earlier too, Pakistani agents have used such tactics to evade Indian attention and sent across messages on this side of the border to initiate infiltration bids.

READ | Pakistan Army Battling With COVID-19, Many Soldiers And Officers Infected

READ | Embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan Jumps On Month-old Report, Offers India 'help' Amid COVID