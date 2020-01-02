Bizarre! Groom And Bride Arrive At Their Wedding Reception In Ambulance

In a bizarre incident, a couple in Malaysia left the internet stunned after the bride and the groom arrived at their wedding in an ambulance. The viral video, which was shared on Facebook, shows the groom dressed as a paramedic while the bride can be seen wearing her bridal gown. The four-minute clip has garnered over 1.97 lakh views and received over 200 shares since posted. Watch it here:

Groom took the bride on a wheelchair

The video also features the groom taking the bride to the wedding hall on the wheelchair. Going according to the theme, the family members of the couple also arrived in ambulances. The bizarre wedding was slammed by people who criticised the newly wedded couple for using the emergency vehicle for leisure purpose.



As per the reports of international media, the Malaysian ministry released a statement which said that all the emergency vehicles were private ambulances and the groom had rented it for the wedding.

Another viral wedding

Recently, a couple from South Africa went viral with their proposal in KFC. Both of them got married on December 31 in a luxurious ceremony sponsored by companies who were wooed by their romance. Hector Mkansi, 37, and Nonhlanhla Soldaat, 28 were reportedly identified after KFC South Africa put a tweet to find them.

Just then, one of Mkansi’s friends put in a request to the world wide web that his friend’s budget was tight, but he hoped to hold a small ceremony and needed help to fund the venue, dress, suit, cake. To their surprise, corporations from Coca-Cola to Audi South Africa stepped in to help. The couple reportedly exchanged their vows one month after the proposal.

