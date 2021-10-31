Pakistan: Hindu Temple In Sindh Province Vandalised, Valuables Looted Ahead Of Diwali

In a fresh event of vandalism, a Hindu temple in Pakistan's Kotri in Sindh province was attacked ahead of Diwali. The latest attack adds to a series of targeted attacks on minorities in Pakistan. The people behind the incident of vandalism in the Shiva temple have not been identified yet.

According to a video procured from the attacked temple, the idol of Shiva can be seen destroyed. The video shows that the miscreants vandalised the temple and stole valuables including gold chains and a crown from an idol of Lord Ram. Following the incident, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and its national spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa came forward and demanded strong action against the miscreants.

“A Hindu temple in Kotri, Sindh province of Pakistan has been vandalised. Attacks against minorities is a common sight in the region as only the poor lives here. The miscreants have destroyed the temple of these people and have posted videos and photos of the same. They have said that this is a Diwali gift for the Hindus of Pakistan. I condemn the act,” Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

“I urge Minister of External Affairs of India, S Jaishankar, to take up this matter with your Pakistani counterpart immediately and ensure the safety and security of minorities,” Sirsa added. He went on claim that such attacks were a common sight in Pakistan and further said that younger women from the minority community are also targeted in the region and was being forcibly married to Muslim men.

Earlier last month, a Krishna temple in Pakistan was vandalised ahead of Krishna Janmashtami. Now, a similar attack has taken place ahead of Diwali hinting that an attack against temples is now being launched ahead of every Hindu festival. The Sindh province has also reported regular abductions of minor Hindu girls. Minority leaders are now demanding the intervention of the Chief Justice of Pakistan in the matter.

Bangladesh minister holds pro-Pak elements responsible for Durga Puja violence

Meanwhile, in a scathing attack on the opposition lawmakers for fuelling the conspiracies that led to violence on the Hindu minority in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s Information and Broadcasting Minister M Hasan Mahmud on October 28, Thursday held the main Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and ‘pro-Pakistan’ elements responsible for the country’s Durga Puja communal flare-up.

The riot-like incident was triggered after the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in a Hindu temple, amplifying the provocative acts between the communities that eventually sparked vandalism, violence, and arson inside Hindu places of worship in one of the worst episodes of sectarian violence in Bangladesh.

