Pakistan TV Anchors' In-show Juice-drinking Goes Viral; Advertising Format Gets Trolled

As Pakistan struggles to handle the Coronavirus pandemic with rising cases and death tolls, a Pakistani news channel on Friday was seen enthusiastically peddling a juice brand by taking in-show sips during their primetime news bulletin at 9 pm. The anchors of Pakistani news channel 'Abb Takk' were seen sipping juices after a commercial break ended during their 9-pm prime-time news bulletin shortly after which the two anchors began selling the juice brand instead of resuming reading news, getting trolled in the process.

"Welcome back. No lucky draw, no wait, on every 200ml juice pack, get 300 GB super data. Keep buying the juice pack, scratch the pack and keep winning," said the anchors while peddling a juice brand for over 30 seconds post the commercial break.

Earlier a few weeks ago, a Pakistani news channel while spreading misinformation quoted the government and claimed that Coronavirus comes out only after 5 pm in the country.

Pakistan's COVID-19 cases reached 132,405 after a record 6,472 new infections were detected, while 88 more people have succumbed to the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 2,551, the health ministry said on Saturday. Top leaders such as opposition party PML-N's leader and Nawaz Sharif’s brother, Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman, former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and incumbent Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid have tested positive for the disease.

