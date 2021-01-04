Pakistan Sees Another Attack On Minorities; Terrorists Abduct & Kill 11 Shia Hazara Miners

In the latest targeted attack on the minority communities in Pakistan, terrorists on Sunday abducted and shot dead 11 coal miners from the Shia Hazara community after separating them from others in the restive Balochistan province. The local police said that the miners were shot dead from a close range shortly after being abducted by the armed terrorists in the province's mountainous Machh area. The officials further informed that these 11 workers were going to work when they were kidnapped by the terrorists.

Outlining further details of the latest attack on the minority community, the official informed that 6 of the 11 miners had died o the spot while the other 5 succumbed on their way to the nearby hospital. Murtaza Jatoi, an official of the Balochistan Levies, said that the terrorists first carried out an identity parade of the miners before taking them away to execute them.

"The primary reports suggest that they were targeted for their faith. In the past, members of the Shia Hazara community were frequently targeted by militant sectarian groups in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan," an official added. Quetta Deputy Commissioner Murad Kaas said that no group has claimed responsibility for the killings but a heavy contingent of police, Frontier Corps (FC) and district administration officials have reached the site after the incident.

Reacting to the killings by the terrorists, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the act by calling it "yet another cowardly inhumane act of terrorism". Taking to Twitter he said, "have asked the FC to use all resources to apprehend these killers & bring them to justice. The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the government." Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also condemned the incident and sought an inquiry report from the concerned authorities.

The condemnable killing of 11 innocent coal miners in Machh Balochistan is yet another cowardly inhumane act of terrorism. Have asked the FC to use all resources to apprehend these killers & bring them to justice. The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the govt — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 3, 2021

According to local media reports, Shia Hazara is disproportionately targeted by sectarian violence as they are easily identifiable due to their distinctive physical appearance. Balochistan has witnessed violence against Hazaras for more than a decade and a half by terrorists who consider them as heretics.

The Hazaras are part of the Shia community who live in Balochistan and Afghanistan. They have been often targeted by the Sunni militants. This is not the first time that the Hazaras have been targeted by extremist outfits in Balochistan. In the last few years, hundreds of Hazaras have been killed in either suicide bomb attacks, planted bomb blasts or targeted killings.

The province has been troubled for some time now with terrorists and militants from sectarian and separatist groups operating in the region and carrying out attacks on security forces, installations, the Shia Hazara community members or even labourers/workers from other provinces. In October last year, 14 people including seven soldiers of the FC and seven private security guards were killed when militants ambushed a convoy of the state-run Oil and Gas Development Company Limited on the Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara.

Last month, security forces killed 10 terrorists during an operation in Awaran district. Earlier in April 2019, there was a suicide bomb attack at a marketplace in a Hazara housing society in which at least 21 people including nine Hazaras and two security personnel were killed and scores injured. The ISIS and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi claimed responsibility for the attack.

(With PTI inputs)