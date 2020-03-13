Goof-up: Pakistani Anchor Says F-16 Pilot Could Have 'ejaculated', Instead Of 'ejected'

A Pakistani news anchor, while reading about the recent and fatal F-16 crash report, mistakenly said that the deceased pilot could have 'ejaculated' instead of saying 'ejected'. The anchor, who is reportedly from an Urdu language station in Pakistan, made a mistake while also hailing the deceased F-16 pilot, Wing Commander Nauman Akram. The video has been doing rounds on several social media platforms after it went viral and triggered childish giggles.

In the video, the anchor can be heard saying, “The pilot didn’t ejaculate but rather utilised the crucial time to take the jet into a less populated area”.

This particular video has received almost 32,000 views and has garnered thousands of likes. Several internet users have also left hilarious comments. One user even wrote, “This is a proper parody country”.

This is so funny. Poor thing didn’t know what she said! Wonder how News Channels passed it. pic.twitter.com/pF9514pq1c — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 12, 2020

OMG 🤣🤣😝 this is downright funny. — Shambhudeep Hore (@MaverickJourno) March 12, 2020

Happens when you use English words while speaking your mother tongue to sound knowledgeable or sophisticated.#IYI — Yadvendra Jadon (@YadvendraJadon) March 12, 2020

COOL बनने के चक्कर में FOOL बन गयी मोहतरमा। 😂😂😂😂 — Ayush Jain (@jainayush10) March 12, 2020

She said the word so fluently and lovingly 😂👋 that I'm confused about the proper word at the place.. — amarjeet kumar (@amjeet786) March 12, 2020

F-16 jet crash

On March 11, Pakistani fighter pilot Nauman Akram died when his F-16 jet crashed in a wooded area near Islamabad during a rehearsal for an upcoming military parade in Islamabad. According to reports, Akram steered the aircraft towards the wood in Shakarparian instead of ejecting as, otherwise, the jet could have led to a crash in a populated area and cause casualties.

