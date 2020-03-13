Friday The 13th Tattoos: Parlours With Friday The 13th Deals In Florida

Friday the 13th is like Black Friday for many tattoo parlours, which experience a crush of customers hoping to take advantage of the cheap deals. Fridays falling on the 13th can occur up to three times a year. On this day, tattoo parlours offer a themed flash sheet (a group of designs to choose from but traditionally not open for modification), typically priced at $13 a pop, with a $7 tip thrown in for good luck. Here are a few places in Florida where you can find great Friday The 13th tattoo deals.

Ink Spot tattoo

For designs of the size of 1/2" for a $1 bill, this is the place to go. This only includes the outlining, however, and colour and shading will be extra. This shop specialises in watercolour tattoos as well. The prices of the tattoos here are $13 with a $13 minimum tip. It is located at 7247 International Dr.

Lowbrow Art Productions

Designs offered at this price are small, between 2 1/2" to 3". You can pick from their flash sheet, or bring in your own design. The price of tattoos here is $13 with $7 tip or twice the price for twice the size. This shop is located at 634 E Colonial Dr.

Hammett Tattoo Studio

This Lake Worth shop is offering the greatest selection of designs and price points this Friday the 13th. Customers can choose from three price options: $20 ($13 plus a $7 tip), $40 ($31 plus a $9 tip) or $60. As is the case with most shops on this day, Hammett will not be taking custom designs, but the tiered price brackets offer a greater selection than most other shops.

Atomic Tattoos and piercing

Atomic Tattoos only offers this deal for their sheet designs, so no outside designs are applicable to this offer. The prices of the tattoos here are around $13. It is located at 2850 Curry Ford Rd.

Orlando Tattoo International drive

This parlour is offering $13 tattoos with $13 tips, $31 Tattoos with $31 tips, with an added bonus of $13 basic piercings with $13 tips. This shop offers tattoo deals with prices of $13 design with a $13 tip. This tattoo studio is located at 5568 International Dr.

Game Face Tattoo

Game Face Tattoo is offering a range of prices for the Friday the 13th theme, but only accepting designs at this discount from their sheets. The Friday the 13th tattoos are priced here at three categories that are $13, $31, $131.

Ink and Pistons at Palm Beach Harley-Davidson

This Friday the 13th party can be a biker's dream. The artists from Ink and Pistons will be onsite at Palm Beach Harley-Davidson to tattoo patrons on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tattoos will cost $13 plus a $7 tip, so bring a $20, as the event is cash only.

