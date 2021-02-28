PPP Chairman Bilawal Says Imran Khan Is Losing Control As His MPs Are Contacting PDM

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on February 27 said that PM Imran Khan-led government is losing its control as the ruling party MPs are contacting the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for voting in the upcoming Senate elections. According to ANI, Bilawal, while speaking at Babri Banda football ground in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that the government that often contacted its lawmakers in the past couple of years had started contacting them as well as its allies to get their support for the Senate elections.

Bilawal added, “It was right time for the lawmakers to decide whether they were with the people or with the 'comedian' and 'corrupt to the core' government”.

As per reports, people from Hangu, Tank, Bannu and other districts came in huge convoys to participate in the public meeting, which was also addressed by former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Faisal Kareem Kundi, PPP provincial president Hamayun Khan, former MNA from Kohat Pir Dilawar Shah. While addressing the crowd at Babri Banda football, Bilawal even highlighted that the corruption in the country will come to an end only when the law against it is applied equally to the judiciary, army, bureaucracy, lawmakers in power and other influential people.

‘PTI leaders in race to accumulate wealth’

Further, Bilawal also gave a call to people for the upcoming PDM’s long march to pack up the “illegitimate” government that could push “puppet” PM back home. As Transparency International released the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), Bilawal, in a scathing remark, even added that the PTI leaders were in a race to accumulate wealth because there was no accountability of the family of the PM and government members. It is worth mentioning that according to the CPI, Pakistan has dropped four spots in comparison to last year.

Imran Khan-led government has been ranked 124 out of 180 countries. Pakistan had ranked 120. On a scale of 0-100, with zero being 'Highly Corrupt' and 100 being 'Very Clean', the country's corruption score stands at 31 - a point lower than last year's 32 - indicating that the perception of corruption in the public sector has worsened. A reason behind the drop in Pakistan's score on the CPI list was its points in the ‘Rule of Law Index' and 'Varieties of Democracy' (VDem) categories were lower than last year.

(With inputs from ANI)

