Published 10:45 IST, August 27th 2024
Philippine Defense Chief Says China is 'the Biggest Disruptor' of Peace, Seeks Stronger Censure
China, like its geopolitical rival the U.S., is one of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council and has power to veto such an adversarial step.
- World News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Filipino activists protest against alleged Chinese aggression at the disputed South China Sea | Image: AP file photo
10:45 IST, August 27th 2024