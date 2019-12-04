The Debate
24 Km On A Cycle, 4 Hours Waiting: Why A Pashtun Dad Is Inspiring The Internet

Rest of the World News

A Pashtun father has become famous on the internet for his struggle and commitment towards education. The man travels 24 km daily to take his daughter to school

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pashtun

The story of a man from a Pashtun tribe has become famous on the Internet. The man reportedly takes his daughter to school every day on his bike, covering about 12 km each way - 24 km overall. The father's dedication and initiative towards educating his daughter has been hailed by netizens. The story shared by a user on Twitter has gone viral within no time.

Mia Khan's story goes viral

Twitter user Saif Ali shared the story of Mia Khan. He explained that Mia not only takes his girl to the school but also waits for 4 hours for her to finish her classes. Saif further said that Mia himself is uneducated but never fails to take his daughter to school. He wants his daughter to be a doctor in the future as there is no one to treat the ailing men in the village. Saif's post spread a ray of hope amongst netizens who were touched by the story. Saif shared the picture of both the father and daughter in his post. Read the entire story below.

Netizen reactions

Netizens have been delighted by Mia's story. The post has been retweeted hundreds of times. They showered words of appreciation for Mia saying: "More power to such fathers! Super heroes!! So proud of him! Wishing him and his daughter all the happiness in coming years". Another wrote: "Great job for daughter GOD shower blessings upon his family". Another added: "May Allah bless her in her endeavours".

Published:
