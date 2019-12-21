24-year-old Chinese Woman Proposes To Boyfriend By Gifting Him BMW Car And House

A woman from China recently challenged the stereotype and proposed to her boyfriend in an extravagant manner. According to international media reports, Xiaojing asked her boyfriend Xiaoke on their one-year anniversary to take her to an exhibition mall where they had first met. With the help of her family, the 24-year-old surprised her boyfriend with a bouquet of flowers and the key of a BMW car. Not just that, she also gifted him the papers of a property deal and handed him the deed of a new house.

According to reports, the 24-year-old bought the house and the car with the help of her parents. The video of the cute and 'ultra-fancy proposal' has also been doing rounds on different social media platforms. In the video, Xiaojing can be seen wearing a white wedding dress gown for the special day. The hall can be seen decorated with lots of flowers and balloons. While talking to an international media outlet, Xiaojing said that though her boyfriend's materialistic possessions did not matter to her, she decided to gift him a car and a house as she wanted to do something special for him in return for all the sacrifices he has made for her. She further added that she wants to spend her entire life with him. Xiaoke said a 'yes' to her and the woman has surely set the bar high for other girls.

'Ugliest engagement ring'

While Xiaojing proposed her boyfriend in an extravagant manner, in another incident a woman cried after being proposed with the 'ugliest engagement ring'. Anna Rosy, from Italy, recently shared a picture of the unique ring to one of Facebook's private group, before admitting that she cried a lot when she received it. Many internet users mocked the ring as they say that it looks like the Phantom of the Opera and Iron Man. The ring has a silver mask and a pursed-lip engraved on a gold band. Netizens have also called the ring as the 'worst ring they have ever seen in a long time'. The ring has also been compared to popular television characters the Teenage Mutant Turtles.

