"Science & Technolog Driven Development Will Fulfill Dream To Build A New India": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 107th session of the Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru hailed the advancement of science and technology in India and expressed confidence that the technological development will boost the country's pace in fulfilling the dream of building a New India.

"When we start the year 2020 with positivity and optimism of science and technology-driven development, we take one more step in fulfilling our dream," PM Modi said in his speech.

Prime Minister also said that he is happy to know that India has improved immensely in technology at the global level and congratulated the scientists for their success.

I am happy to learn that India’s ranking has improved in the Innovation Index to 52. Our programs have created more technology business incubators in the last five years than in the previous 50 years! I congratulate our scientists for these accomplishments.

PM Modi's motto for young scientists

PM Modi shared his motto for the young scientists that is aimed at leading India towards faster development. "My motto for the young scientists in this country has been -"Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper”. These four steps will lead our country towards faster development," he said.

Prime Minister also underlined that science and technology are being used on a large scale for governance in the country, which has never happened before.

Prime Minister's two-day visit to Karnataka

PM Modi on the first day of his visit to Karnataka, met the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan.

He launched five Young Scientists Laboratories of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). PM Modi also offered prayers at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru and addressed a gathering thereafter distributing Krishi Karman Awards to states.

Addressing a rally at Tumakuru in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the third instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, and also distributed Krishi Karman Awards to the farmers.

Calling it a big achievement, PM Modi highlighted how under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, money was directly deposited in the account of 8 crore farmers.

