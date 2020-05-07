WHO: 80,000 Coronavirus Cases Reported Daily In April

The World Health Organization has recently revealed that an average of 80,000 coronavirus cases were reported every day in the month of April. According to reports, the top UN health agency claimed that currently, South Asian nations like Bangladesh are seeing a spike in coronavirus cases while new cases are declining in Europe.

As per reports, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO said on May 6 that countries must prepare themselves to tackle the risk of the coronavirus being imported into their country and that their citizens must be made aware of what is to become the ‘new norm’. Ghebreyesus also added that just because the number of new cases in certain countries was declining does not mean that people should let down their guard and that all nations must press forward in a common fight against the deadly coronavirus.

According to reports, while speaking in Geneva, Tedros said that more than 3.5 million coronavirus cases and almost 250,00 deaths were reported. He added that while the new virus cases were declining in Western European countries, more and more cases were being reported in Eastern Europe, Africa, South-East Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Americas.

With regards to the easing of lockdowns in several countries like the Netherlands and the US, Tedros said if the transitions are not handled carefully there is a risk of another spike in coronavirus cases forcing the country into another lockdown.

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 265,094 lives worldwide as of May 7. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to over 209 countries and has infected at least 3,820,864 people. Out of the total infections, 1,303,155 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives.

